Heat beat Spurs 106-100, improve home record to 18-1

MIAMI (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 33 points, Goran Dragic added 17 and the Miami Heat held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-100 on Wednesday night and move back into the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Bam Adebayo — cut from USA Basketball’s national team by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich over the summer — had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Heat. Miami improved to 18-1 at home, one win shy of matching last season’s home win total.

Jimmy Butler scored 12 and Duncan Robinson added 11 for Miami.

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting for San Antonio, while Patty Mills added 21 for the Spurs.

San Antonio had won three of its last four games, all those wins coming against top Eastern Conference teams Milwaukee, Boston and Toronto. But the Spurs missed 11 of their first 12 shots to start the fourth quarter and lost the lead for good during that drought.

76ERS 117, NETS 106

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 34 points, including two big baskets in the final two minutes that proved to be the difference, as Philadelphia topped Brooklyn.

Ben Simmons had 20 points and 11 assists for the 76ers, who improved to 19-2 at home.

Brooklyn has lost nine of 11 overall and six straight away from home. The Nets were led by Spencer Dinwiddie’s 26 points and eight assists. Jarret Allen had 17 points.

Josh Richardson had 15 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 15 off the bench. Al Horford had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Sixers.

PISTONS 113, CELTICS 103

BOSTON (AP) — Sekou Doumbouya scored a season-high 24 points and Detroit snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Boston.

Markieff Morris matched his season best with 23 points. Derrick Rose added 22 points and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk had a season-high 21. The Pistons shot a season-best 60.3% from the field.

Andre Drummond added 13 points and 13 rebounds to post his 34th double-double of the season.

Gordon Hayward had 25 points and seven rebounds, Jaylen Brown finished with 24 points and 12 boards and Kemba Walker scored 19 points on 7-of-19 shooting and 2 for 11 from 3-point range.

BULLS 115, WIZARDS 106

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine had 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and banged-up Chicago beat Bradley Beal and Washington.

Chicago placed seven players in double figures in its second win in its last nine games. Thaddeus Young had 18 points and eight boards, and Tomas Satoransky scored 18 points against his former team.

Beal scored 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting after he was listed as questionable because of right shoulder soreness.

Jordan McRae had 16 points for Washington, which has dropped three of four. Isaiah Thomas and Davis Bertans scored 12 points apiece.

RAPTORS 130, THUNDER 121

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Norman Powell scored 23 points, and Toronto held off a furious rally and beat Oklahoma City.

Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby each added 21 points for the Raptors, who shot a season-high 61.2% from the field.

Dennis Schroder scored 25 points, Danilo Gallinari scored 23 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexader added 21 for the Thunder, who cut a 30-point deficit to three before Toronto held on.

PACERS 104, TIMBERWOLVES 99

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis matched a season high with 29 points and added 13 rebounds and six assists to lead Indiana over Minnesota.

Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points and Doug McDermott scored 14 off the bench for the Pacers, who have won three straight.

Jarrett Culver led Minnesota with 17 points and Gorgui Dieng had 15 points and 11 boards. The Timberwolves have lost three in a row.

Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns missed his 15th straight game with a left knee sprain. A combination of several players matched up on Sabonis struggled early to keep him in check in Towns’ absence.