Hawks waive 3 players as regular season approaches

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have waived three players as they move toward setting their roster for the regular season.

Forward Thomas Robinson and guards R.J. Hunter and C.J. Anderson were let go by the rebuilding team, which opens the season next Wednesday at New York.

Robinson and Hunter were former first-round picks who signed with the Hawks in an effort to jump-start their struggling pro careers. Hunter played collegiately in Atlanta and is the son of Georgia State coach Ron Hunter.