Hawks’ Prince out at least 3 weeks with left ankle injury

<p> Atlanta Hawks forward Taurean Prince (12) works against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) </p>

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks forward Taurean Prince will miss at least three weeks after injuring his left ankle in a lost to Golden State.

The team announced Tuesday that an MRI revealed a ligament sprain, bone bruise and associated soft tissue inflammation.

Prince was injured in Monday night’s 128-111 loss to the Warriors when he came down on Shaun Livingston while shooting. The Atlanta player hobbled straight to the locker room and left the arena on crutches.

The 6-foot-8 Prince is the Hawks’ third-leading scorer at 15 points a game. A first-round pick out of Baylor, he’s in his third season with the rebuilding team.