Hawks F Alex Poythress (knee) to miss at least 3 games

<p> Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) passes as Atlanta Hawks forward Alex Poythress (22) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) </p>

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks forward Alex Poythress will miss at least three games after being injured in Atlanta’s home-opening win over Dallas.

The team said Friday that Poythress sustained a capsular sprain and bone bruise to his left knee. He is out for Saturday’s game against Chicago, and won’t accompany the team on a road trip to Philadelphia and Cleveland.

Swingman Daniel Hamilton will be available against the Bulls after missing the first four games of the season rehabbing a tear in his right rotator cuff.