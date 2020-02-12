Harden scores 42, Rockets cool off Celtics with 116-105 win

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 42 points, Russell Westbrook had 36 and the Houston Rockets snapped Boston’s seven-game win streak with a 116-105 victory over the Celtics on Tuesday night.

Houston broke it open with a 15-2 run that made it 116-98 with about two minutes left. Harden scored six points during the decisive stretch, and Danuel House had five.

Boston had two turnovers and missed numerous shots to allow the Rockets to turn the close game into a one where coach Mike D’Antoni cleared the bench for the last minute with the game well in hand.

Harden had eight rebounds and seven assists, and Westbrook finished with 10 rebounds and five assists.

Gordon Hayward had 20 points in Boston’s first loss since Jan. 26. Jaylen Brown scored 19, and Jayson Tatum had 15 on 5-for-15 shooting.

76ERS 110, CLIPPERS 103

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, pushing the Sixers to the win.

Joel Embiid also scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 17 points and 12 boards for Philadelphia, which has the NBA’s best home record at 25-2. Josh Richardson scored 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 30 points, and reserve Landry Shamet scored 19 against his former team.

Richardson nailed his third 3-pointer of the quarter to give Philadelphia a 102-94 lead with 4:44 left. Then he scored on a driving left-handed layup and made the free throw to complete the 3-point play, extending the lead to 11.

PELICANS 138, TRAIL BLAZERS 117

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a season-high 31 points, powering New Orleans to the victory.

Playing 28 minutes in just his ninth NBA game, Williamson used his 6-foot-6, 285-pound frame, quick feet and explosive vertical to have his way with every defender Portland tried against him.

JJ Redick scored 20 and Josh Hart had 17 points for New Orleans, which trailed by as many as 16 in the first quarter before taking command en route to a third straight victory.

Portland star Damian Lillard scored 20 points — less than half of his 42-point average over his previous 10 games. But his playing time was limited in the fourth quarter when the Pelicans, who led by as many as 26, had put the game out of reach.

WIZARDS 126, BULLS 114

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 30 points, and the Wizards held off Zach LaVine and the Bulls for the victory.

Rui Hachimura added 20 points for Washington, which won for the fourth time in six games. Shabazz Napier and Ian Mahinmi had 15 apiece.

LaVine scored 19 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulls whittled an 18-point deficit down to six points.

Tomas Satoransky added 19 points for Chicago, which enters the All-Star break on a six-game losing streak. The Bulls had won four straight versus Washington.

SPURS 114, THUNDER 106

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the Spurs stopped a five-game slide.

Dejounte Murray also scored 25 points for San Antonio, which had dropped eight of 10 overall. Patty Mills had 20 points, and fellow reserve Derrick White finished with 17.

Led by Aldridge and Murray, the Spurs made 25 of 27 foul shots.

Oklahoma City dropped its second straight after a stretch of nine wins in 10 games. Chris Paul scored 31 points for the Thunder, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17.

San Antonio played without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, who was sidelined by back spasms.