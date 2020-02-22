Harden, Rockets set for matchup with the Jazz

Houston Rockets (35-20, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (36-19, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Jazz -2; over/under is 235

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden leads Houston into a matchup against Utah. He leads the league scoring 35.2 points per game.

The Jazz have gone 21-14 against Western Conference teams. Utah is 12-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15 turnovers per game.

The Rockets are 22-16 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 21-10 against opponents under .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jazz won 114-113 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. Jordan Clarkson led Utah with 30 points, and Russell Westbrook led Houston with 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Ingles leads the Jazz with 5.2 assists and scores 10 points per game. Donovan Mitchell has averaged 21.5 points and added four rebounds while shooting 43.0 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

Westbrook leads the Rockets with 7.9 rebounds and averages 27 points. Harden has averaged seven assists and scored 27.8 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 111.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 10.5 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 48.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Rockets: Bruno Caboclo: out (knee), Eric Gordon: day to day (leg).