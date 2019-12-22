Harden leads Houston against Sacramento after 47-point game

Houston Rockets (20-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-17, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays the Sacramento Kings after James Harden scored 47 points in the Rockets’ 139-125 victory against the Suns.

Article continues below ...

The Kings are 8-8 against conference opponents. Sacramento has a 6-15 record when allowing 100 or more points.

The Rockets are 12-5 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 18-9 when allowing 100 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 119-118 in the last matchup on Dec. 9. Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 26 points, and Russell Westbrook led Houston with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hield has averaged 20.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Kings. Nemanja Bjelica is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Harden has shot 44.9 percent and is averaging 38.8 points for the Rockets. Westbrook has averaged 24.3 points and totaled 7.8 rebounds while shooting 41.5 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 106.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 22.1 assists, eight steals and four blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 120.8 points, 47.8 rebounds, 22 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle).

Rockets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor).