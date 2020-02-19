Harden leads Houston against Golden State after 42-point performance

Houston Rockets (34-20, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (12-43, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits the Golden State Warriors after James Harden scored 42 points in the Rockets’ 116-105 victory over the Celtics.

The Warriors are 7-29 in conference play. Golden State has a 2-23 record against teams over .500.

The Rockets are 21-16 in Western Conference play. Houston has a 34-17 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Warriors won 116-104 in the last matchup on Dec. 25. Damion Lee led Golden State with 22 points, and Russell Westbrook led Houston with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Wiggins is averaging 23 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Warriors. Draymond Green has averaged 6.9 points and 7.5 assists over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Harden leads the Rockets averaging 35.3 points and has added 6.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Robert Covington has averaged 2.8 made 3-pointers and scored 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 109.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120 points on 50.3 percent shooting.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 39.1 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 9.7 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Kevon Looney: day to day (illness), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Rockets: Bruno Caboclo: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (leg).