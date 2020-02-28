Harden, Houston set for matchup with Boston

Houston Rockets (38-20, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (41-17, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden leads Houston into a matchup with Boston. He leads the league scoring 35.2 points per game.

The Celtics have gone 23-5 at home. Boston averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 26-9 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Rockets are 17-12 on the road. Houston averages 118.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 116-105 in the last matchup on Feb. 11. Harden led Houston with 42 points, and Gordon Hayward led Boston with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is second on the Celtics averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 23.3 points per game while shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. Hayward has averaged 16.4 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Harden leads the Rockets averaging 35.2 points and is adding 6.4 rebounds. Russell Westbrook has averaged 22.6 points and five rebounds while shooting 37.8 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 118 points, 47.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 43.9 percent shooting.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 120.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip), Kemba Walker: day to day (knee).

Rockets: Thabo Sefolosha: out (illness), Eric Gordon: day to day (knee).