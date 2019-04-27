Harden and the Rockets visit Golden State to start playoff series

Houston Rockets (53-29, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Golden State Warriors (57-25, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Golden State hosts first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Houston Rockets in game one of the Western Conference second round. Houston went 3-1 against Golden State during the regular season.

The Warriors have gone 35-17 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game, led by DeMarcus Cousins averaging 6.8.

The Rockets have gone 22-19 away from home. Houston is 5-7 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is second on the Warriors with 7.3 rebounds and averages 7.4 points. Kevin Durant has averaged 26.2 points and totaled 4.1 rebounds while shooting 54.8 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

James Harden leads the Rockets averaging 36.1 points and has added 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Chris Paul has averaged 16.4 points and totaled five rebounds while shooting 43.7 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Rockets: Averaging 107 points, 44.2 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.8 points on 40.0 percent shooting.

Warriors: Averaging 124.5 points, 46.0 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (torn right quad), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral).

Rockets Injuries: None listed.