Harden and the Rockets face the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (10-15, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (17-9, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden leads Houston into a matchup against San Antonio. He leads the league averaging 39.3 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 3-2 against division opponents. Houston has a 7-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spurs are 1-2 against Southwest Division teams. San Antonio is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 135-133 in the last matchup on Dec. 3. Lonnie Walker IV led San Antonio with 28 points, and Harden led Houston with 50 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden leads the Rockets averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 39.3 points per game while shooting 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook has averaged 21.1 points and collected 7.6 rebounds while shooting 42.3 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

DeMar DeRozan has shot 50.5 percent and is averaging 21.2 points for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl is shooting 66.2 percent and has averaged 6.5 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 109.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 123.6 points, 48.9 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Tyson Chandler: day to day (illness), Nene: out (abductor).

Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV: day to day (leg).