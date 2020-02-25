Harden and the Rockets face the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies (28-29, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (37-20, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden leads Houston into a matchup against Memphis. He’s first in the NBA averaging 35.3 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 23-16 against Western Conference teams. Houston has a 19-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Grizzlies are 18-19 in Western Conference play. Memphis is the league leader with 27.1 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 6.8.

The Grizzlies won the last meeting between these two teams 121-110 on Jan. 14. Morant scored 26 points to help lead Memphis to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 35.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Robert Covington is averaging three made 3-pointers and 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 14.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Morant has averaged 5.4 assists and scored 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 118.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 110.6 points, 48.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 44.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Eric Gordon: day to day (knee), Russell Westbrook: out (thumb).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (back), Grayson Allen: out (hip).