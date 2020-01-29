Grizzlies face the Knicks, seek 4th straight win

Memphis Grizzlies (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (13-35, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Grizzlies -2.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against New York.

The Knicks are 7-17 in home games. New York is 6-18 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14 turnovers per game.

The Grizzlies are 9-11 in road games. Memphis is third in the NBA scoring 17.6 fast break points per game. Dillon Brooks leads the Grizzlies averaging 2.7.

The Knicks and Grizzlies meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elfrid Payton leads the Knicks with 6.3 assists and scores 8.7 points per game. Julius Randle has averaged 8.9 rebounds and added 19.2 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 17.8 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Brooks has averaged 2.8 made 3-pointers and scored 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 103.4 points, 45.3 rebounds, 22 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 116.3 points, 46.7 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 9.4 steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Bruno Caboclo: out (knee), Grayson Allen: out (hip), Jae Crowder: day to day (knee).