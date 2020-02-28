Grizzlies face the Kings on 4-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (24-34, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (28-30, eighth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis comes into the matchup against Sacramento as losers of four straight games.

Article continues below ...

The Grizzlies are 18-20 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference with 56.9 points in the paint led by Ja Morant averaging 10.7.

The Kings are 18-20 in Western Conference play. Sacramento allows 110.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Kings won 129-125 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Harrison Barnes led Sacramento with 32 points, and De’Anthony Melton led Memphis with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks is second on the Grizzlies averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.3 points per game while shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc. Josh Jackson is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers and 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Buddy Hield has shot 43 percent and is averaging 20.1 points for the Kings. Nemanja Bjelica has averaged 2.5 made 3-pointers and scored 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 109.1 points, 48.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 113.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out (quadriceps), Justise Winslow: out (back), Grayson Allen: out (hip).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: out (foot), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (abdominal).