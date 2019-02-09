Grizzlies’ Bickerstaff comments on Parsons’ potential return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff says Chandler Parsons will be treated like any other player amid reports that the forward will rejoin his teammates after the All-Star break.

The comments come a month after general manager Chris Wallace said Parsons had chosen to continue his rehabilitation in Los Angeles, putting his future with Memphis in doubt.

Bickerstaff said Saturday that when Parsons comes back, “he’s a part of the team like anybody else.” Bickerstaff added, “he’s still a part of the team and we’ll treat him that way.”

Parsons, who has had knee issues, told ESPN he is “ready to get back to Memphis and help my team win any way I can.”

Parsons remains on Memphis’ roster following a trade deadline in which the Grizzlies dealt Marc Gasol and three other players.