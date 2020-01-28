Gordon leads Houston against Portland after 50-point performance

Houston Rockets (29-17, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (20-27, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Eric Gordon scored 50 points in the Rockets’ 126-117 victory against the Jazz.

The Trail Blazers have gone 11-19 against Western Conference opponents. Portland has a 5-2 record in one-possession games.

The Rockets are 18-13 in Western Conference play. Houston scores 118.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won 117-107 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Damian Lillard led Portland with 25 points, and Russell Westbrook led Houston with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 28.8 points per game while shooting 38.2 percent from beyond the arc. Trevor Ariza is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 14 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Westbrook has averaged 26 points and 8.0 rebounds for the Rockets. Ben McLemore is shooting 46.7 percent and has averaged 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 45.9 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 115.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).

Rockets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), James Harden: day to day (thigh), Nene: out (adductor strain), Clint Capela: day to day (heel).