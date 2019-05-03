Golden State visits Houston with 2-0 series lead

Golden State Warriors (57-25, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Houston Rockets (53-29, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Golden State leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last matchup 115-109. Kevin Durant scored 29 points to help lead Golden State to the win and James Harden totaled 29 points in defeat for Houston.

The Rockets are 32-20 in Western Conference games. Houston is last in the league scoring 42.1 points in the paint per game.

The Warriors are 27-14 on the road. Golden State is 7-7 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is shooting 64.8 percent and averaging 16.6 points. Harden has averaged 29.8 points and collected 7.6 rebounds while shooting 41.2 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

Draymond Green ranks second on the Warriors with 7.3 rebounds and averages 7.4 points. Durant has averaged 29.5 points and collected 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.7 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Warriors: Averaging 120.8 points, 44.9 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Rockets: Averaging 106.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.1 points on 42.3 percent shooting.

Rockets Injuries: James Harden: day to day (eye).

Warriors Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (torn right quad), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral), Stephen Curry: day to day (hand).