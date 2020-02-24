Golden State takes on Sacramento, aims to stop 6-game skid

Sacramento Kings (23-33, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (12-45, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to end its six-game losing streak when the Warriors play Sacramento.

The Warriors are 7-31 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State averages 43.1 rebounds per game and is 4-33 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Kings are 6-5 in division games. Sacramento gives up 110.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 111-98 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 21 points, and Glenn Robinson III led Golden State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Wiggins is second on the Warriors with 2.2 made 3-pointers and averages 19.8 points while shooting 47.8 percent from beyond the arc. Damion Lee is shooting 46.0 percent and averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.2 points per game and shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. Fox has averaged 6.3 assists and scored 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 108.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 114 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Marquese Chriss: day to day (calf), Klay Thompson: out for season (left knee acl tear), Draymond Green: out (pelvic), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: out (foot).