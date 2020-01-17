Golden State plays Orlando, looks to end home skid

Orlando Magic (20-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-34, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State looks to stop its 4-game home skid with a victory over Orlando.

Article continues below ...

The Warriors have gone 6-15 at home. Golden State is 1-22 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Magic are 7-14 in road games. Orlando has a 5-17 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Magic won 100-96 in the last matchup on Dec. 1. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 32 points, and Glenn Robinson III led Golden State with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell leads the Warriors with 3.3 made 3-pointers and averages 23.3 points while shooting 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. Alec Burks is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Fournier has averaged 19.1 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Magic. Terrence Ross has averaged 2.3 made 3-pointers and scored 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 0-10, averaging 102.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 106.2 points, 47.8 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Kevon Looney: out (abdominal), Jacob Evans: out (face), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (shoulder), D.J. Augustin: out (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).