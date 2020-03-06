Golden State hosts Philadelphia, aims to break home slide

Philadelphia 76ers (38-25, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (14-49, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State aims to end its 9-game home losing streak with a victory against Philadelphia.

The Warriors have gone 7-25 in home games. Golden State is 3-26 against opponents over .500.

The 76ers have gone 10-23 away from home. Philadelphia is 21-6 against opponents under .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 115-104 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 24 points, and D’Angelo Russell led Golden State with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Wiggins is averaging 20.1 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Eric Paschall has averaged 15.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 55.3 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Furkan Korkmaz leads the 76ers averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 9.7 points per game and shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc. Tobias Harris has averaged 20.5 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 47.2 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 105.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 113.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Alen Smailagic: out (quad), Kevon Looney: out (left hip), Ky Bowman: out (ankle), Klay Thompson: out for season (left knee acl tear), Draymond Green: out (knee).

76ers: Josh Richardson: out (concussion), Joel Embiid: out (shoulder), Ben Simmons: out (back).