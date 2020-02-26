Golden State hosts Los Angeles following James’ 40-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (44-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (12-46, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Golden State Warriors after LeBron James scored 40 points in the Lakers’ 118-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Article continues below ...

The Warriors are 7-32 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 3-28 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Lakers are 7-2 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is seventh in the NBA scoring 114.8 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent.

The Lakers won the last meeting between these two teams 125-120 on Feb. 8. Anthony Davis scored 27 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Wiggins is second on the Warriors averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 19.2 points per game while shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the arc. Marquese Chriss has averaged 6.7 rebounds and added 13.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Davis leads the Lakers with 9.5 rebounds and averages 26.7 points. James has averaged 8.1 rebounds and added 26.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 2-8, averaging 107.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 27 assists, 9.4 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 120.7 points, 50.4 rebounds, 28 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out for season (left knee acl tear), Draymond Green: day to day (pelvic), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Lakers: None listed.