Golden State faces Boston on 9-game road slide

Golden State Warriors (10-38, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (31-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hits the road against Boston looking to stop its nine-game road skid.

Article continues below ...

The Celtics are 18-5 on their home court. Boston is 18-6 against opponents under .500.

The Warriors are 3-21 on the road. Golden State is at the bottom of the Western Conference scoring 42.5 points in the paint per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics defeated the Warriors 105-100 in their last meeting on Nov. 15. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 24 points, and Alec Burks paced Golden State scoring 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker leads the Celtics with 3.5 made 3-pointers and averages 22.3 points while shooting 38.8 percent from beyond the arc. Gordon Hayward has averaged 18.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 51.2 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

D’Angelo Russell leads the Warriors averaging 24 points and is adding 3.6 rebounds. Draymond Green has averaged 5.3 assists and scored 5.1 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 118.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Warriors: 1-9, averaging 107.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip), Jayson Tatum: out (groin), Enes Kanter: out (hip), Javonte Green: out (knee).

Warriors: Kevon Looney: out (abdominal), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).