Gobert and the Jazz visit conference foe Los Angeles

Utah Jazz (19-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (23-10, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers host Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz in Western Conference play.

The Clippers are 15-7 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Jazz are 13-7 in conference matchups. Utah ranks second in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.5 percent as a team from deep this season. Royce O’Neale leads the team shooting 43.6 percent from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Clippers won 105-94 in the last matchup on Nov. 3. Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 30 points, and Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Montrezl Harrell ranks second on the Clippers with 7.4 rebounds and averages 19 points. George has averaged 25.3 points and added 5.3 rebounds while shooting 41.1 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 25.1 points and collecting 4.6 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic has averaged 21.1 points and totaled 4.6 rebounds while shooting 38.3 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 118.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 111.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee).

Jazz: Mike Conley: day to day (hamstring).