Just when you think he can’t do any better, he does.

Not bad for a player with no skill 🤷‍♂️@Giannis_An34 | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/OfQtYkMJoT — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) March 1, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his shiny run to the top of the NBA totem pole with another standout performance on Sunday.

It was punctuated by plays like this.

And at this point, the only thing standing between Giannis and the title of ‘best player in the NBA’ is winning.

The most impressive part of Sunday’s stat line wasn’t the points or rebounds, however.

It was that he didn’t really play that much.

Giannis is the first player to drop 40 PTS, 20 REB, 5 AST in a game in 35 minutes or less since 1983*. *the furthest back we have complete data pic.twitter.com/p9O0kMqm9P — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 1, 2020

Let’s add that to the stat column, NBA.

“Most ballin’ done in the least amount of time.”

Giannis today: 41 PTS

20 REB

6 AST He joins Boogie, Shaq and C-Webb as the only players with a 40/20/5 game since 2000. pic.twitter.com/4IhE6nADyV — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 1, 2020

Take that, Harden.

Since James Harden alluded to the fact that Giannis is just tall and lacks skill, Giannis has been acting extra tall and extra skillful.

Giannis since James Harden's comments: 62 minutes

73 points

33 rebounds

12 assists

+66 +/-

62.5 FG% pic.twitter.com/aPDzBBKYtB — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 1, 2020

Sunday was the first 40-20 game of Antetokounmpo’s career, but that’s not to say he hasn’t been putting up serious numbers all year.

Giannis 2019-20 season stats:

PTS: 30.0

REB: 13.6

AST: 5.8

PER: 32.5 "Giannis is in the midst of what will go down as one of the greatest regular seasons ever. In the last 2 years, there's been no one in the regular season, including LeBron, on Giannis' level." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/xyjevAWVQH — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 24, 2020

At age 25, Giannis is the youngest player with a 40-point, 20-rebound, 5-assist game since 23-year old Charles Barkley on Jan. 30, 1987.

The debate is ongoing as to whether LeBron James or Giannis deserves the regular season MVP, but it’s mainly because LeBron is LeBron.

The race isn’t actually close.

.@Chris_Broussard on why Giannis is the MVP frontrunner over LeBron: Averaging 29.7 PPG to LeBron's 25, in 4 fewer minutes

Averaging 13.7 REB to LeBron's 7.7

Highest PER of all time

Arguably the best defensive player in the NBA

Bucks on pace to win 72 games, w/o 2nd superstar pic.twitter.com/X2OURFgif4 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 28, 2020

Giannis is the first Bucks player with a 40-20-5 game since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in March 1974.

Even before his record-breaking Sunday, some were already convinced the award was his for the taking.

.@marcelluswiley doesn’t think LeBron has a chance at catching Giannis in the MVP race. Do you agree? 🏀 pic.twitter.com/qZRFPri5dW — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 27, 2020

The MVP crown belongs to its current owner.

There is another crown that is about to belong to him, too.