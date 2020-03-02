How long will Giannis Antetokounmpo be denied the title of ‘best player in the NBA’?

Just when you think he can’t do any better, he does.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his shiny run to the top of the NBA totem pole with another standout performance on Sunday.

It was punctuated by plays like this.

And at this point, the only thing standing between Giannis and the title of ‘best player in the NBA’ is winning.

The most impressive part of Sunday’s stat line wasn’t the points or rebounds, however.

It was that he didn’t really play that much.

Let’s add that to the stat column, NBA.

“Most ballin’ done in the least amount of time.”

Take that, Harden.

Since James Harden alluded to the fact that Giannis is just tall and lacks skill, Giannis has been acting extra tall and extra skillful.

Sunday was the first 40-20 game of Antetokounmpo’s career, but that’s not to say he hasn’t been putting up serious numbers all year.

At age 25, Giannis is the youngest player with a 40-point, 20-rebound, 5-assist game since 23-year old Charles Barkley on Jan. 30, 1987.

The debate is ongoing as to whether LeBron James or Giannis deserves the regular season MVP, but it’s mainly because LeBron is LeBron.

The race isn’t actually close.

Giannis is the first Bucks player with a 40-20-5 game since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in March 1974.

Even before his record-breaking Sunday, some were already convinced the award was his for the taking.

The MVP crown belongs to its current owner.

There is another crown that is about to belong to him, too.