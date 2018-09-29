Ex-player, coach Kurt Rambis rejoins Lakers in front office

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Former Los Angeles Lakers player and coach Kurt Rambis has rejoined the front office.

Rambis will be the Lakers’ senior basketball adviser, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson announced Friday.

The 60-year-old Rambis will “support the basketball operations and coaching staffs in their day-to-day functions,” according to a team news release.

Rambis played nine seasons with the Lakers and won four NBA titles. He then spent 16 years in various roles as a coach and front-office executive with the franchise, including 37 games as head coach and two lengthy stints as Phil Jackson’s assistant.

Rambis coached the Minnesota Timberwolves for two unsuccessful seasons from 2009-11. He spent the past four seasons on the New York Knicks’ coaching staff.