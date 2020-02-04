Eastern Conference showdown pits Toronto against Indiana

Indiana Pacers (31-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (36-14, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers visit the Toronto Raptors in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors are 26-7 in conference games. Toronto is 27-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Pacers are 19-12 in conference play. Indiana has a 31-11 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pacers won 120-115 in the last matchup on Dec. 23. T.J. Warren led Indiana with 24 points, and Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam has averaged 23.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet has averaged 15.5 points and six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Domantas Sabonis has averaged 18.3 points and 12.7 rebounds for the Pacers. Doug McDermott has averaged 14.1 points and totaled 2.5 rebounds while shooting 55.5 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 10-0, averaging 119.8 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 42.9 percent shooting.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Norman Powell: out (finger), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: day to day (ankle), Marc Gasol: day to day (hamstring).

Pacers: TJ Warren: day to day (concussion).