With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, on a daily basis, we will revisit some of the most unforgettable games and sports moments in history. Welcome to On This Day.

Dropping 30 in a game was nothing new for these legends, but on April 9, 2019, those buckets meant a little bit more.

On this date last year, Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki played their final home games.

So let’s take a look back at each of their special moments:

D-wade scores 30 against Philadelphia

To say it was a night to remember in Miami would be an understatement.

When former United States President Barack Obama shoots you a tribute video, you know you’ve made it.

The videos continued with family, friends and former teammates honoring the most decorated player in Miami Heat franchise history.

Act 3.

@DwyaneWade – We will always be proud to rep your name across our backs. This is, and forever will be, #WadeCounty. #L3GACY pic.twitter.com/JeSZQlPEaN — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 9, 2019

It was a fitting end to a legendary 16-year career for Wade, with over 14 years spent in Miami.

And in his final home game, the three-time NBA champion led the game in scoring.

No. 3 is now retired and hanging in the rafters in American Airlines Stadium, and with it, Flash is forever etched in the history books.

Dirk finishes with a season-high 30 points

Nowitzki is the only player ever to play for a single NBA franchise for 21 seasons, and in his final home game, the Dallas Mavericks payed tribute to his incredible career with the franchise.

🎥: @swish41 has not only made an impact on the court, but also in the community. Watch how Uncle Dirk has touched so many lives during the holidays over the last two decades. pic.twitter.com/yXeRIDOjgs — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 10, 2019

He led the Mavs to 15 playoff appearances, as well as their first and only championship win in 2011.

A 14-time All-Star and 12-time All-NBA selection, Dirk’s 30 points in his Dallas finale made him the oldest player in NBA history to score 30 or more points in a game, passing Michael Jordan.

Nowitzki was 40 years old.

Here’s to you, Uncle Dirk.