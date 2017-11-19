Durant (ankle sprain) to miss Warriors’ game at Brooklyn

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on November 18, 2017 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) Kevin Durant is missing Golden State’s game against Brooklyn on Sunday night because of a sprained left ankle.

Durant scored 27 points Saturday night as the Warriors rallied for a 124-116 victory at Philadelphia.

The NBA Finals MVP leads the Warriors with 24.9 points per game. Their next game after Sunday is on Wednesday at Oklahoma City, where Durant played before joining Golden State last season.

