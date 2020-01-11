Drummond leads Detroit against Chicago after 28-23 performance

Chicago Bulls (13-26, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (14-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Pistons -3.5; over/under is 217

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays the Chicago Bulls after Andre Drummond’s 28-point, 23-rebound performance in the Pistons’ 115-112 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

The Pistons are 5-7 against division opponents. Detroit ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 49.2 points in the paint per game led by Drummond averaging 14.4.

The Bulls are 3-6 against opponents in the Central Division. Chicago has a 9-24 record when giving up 100 or more points.

The Bulls won the last meeting between these two teams 119-107 on Dec. 21. Zach LaVine scored 33 points to help lead Chicago to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Rose leads the Pistons with 5.7 assists and scores 17.8 points per game. Svi Mykhailiuk has averaged 10.8 points and 2.2 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 24.4 points and is adding 4.6 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen has averaged 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 47.1 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 108.7 points, 41 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 49.4 percent shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 106.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Bruce Brown: day to day (thumb), Markieff Morris: day to day (foot), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).