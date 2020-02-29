Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup with the Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks (36-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-41, 14th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks visit the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic currently ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 28.6 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 8-27 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is 5-18 in games when losing the turnover battle and averages 15.3 turnovers.

The Mavericks have gone 21-14 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is third in the Western Conference with 36.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 8.1.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mavericks won 139-123 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 23 points, and D’Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell ranks second on the Timberwolves scoring 25 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers and 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 28.6 points and has added 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. Seth Curry is shooting 50.2 percent and has averaged 17 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 121.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.3 points on 51.7 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 118.5 points, 44 rebounds, 26 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Allen Crabbe: out (personal), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (wrist).

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Jalen Brunson: out (shoulder).