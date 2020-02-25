Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup with the Spurs

Dallas Mavericks (35-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (24-32, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with San Antonio. He ranks sixth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game.

The Spurs are 14-20 in conference play. San Antonio is 7-20 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 45.1 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks are 7-2 in division games. Dallas ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 37 percent from downtown. Seth Curry leads the Mavericks shooting 43.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Mavericks won the last matchup between these two teams 102-98 on Dec. 26. Doncic scored 24 points to help lead Dallas to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is shooting 53 percent and averaging 22.7 points. LaMarcus Aldridge has averaged 6.8 rebounds and added 15.5 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 8.6 assists while scoring 28.8 points per game. Delon Wright has averaged 4.2 assists and scored 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 111.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 49.9 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 119.3 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Willie Cauley-Stein: day to day (personal), Jalen Brunson: day to day (shoulder).