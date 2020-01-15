Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup with the Kings

Dallas Mavericks (25-15, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (15-25, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks visit the Sacramento Kings. Doncic currently ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game.

The Kings are 11-14 against conference opponents. Sacramento allows 109.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Mavericks are 14-8 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 2-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings defeated the Mavericks 110-106 in their last matchup on Dec. 8. Nemanja Bjelica led Sacramento with 30 points, and Tim Hardaway Jr. paced Dallas scoring 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Kings. Buddy Hield has averaged 19.9 points and collected 5.4 rebounds while shooting 42.5 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 8.8 assists while scoring 28.9 points per game. Dwight Powell is shooting 67.8 percent and has averaged 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Nemanja Bjelica: day to day (right ankle soreness), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle).

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee/illness), Ryan Broekhoff: out (fibula).