Detroit visits Los Angeles after Davis’ 46-point performance

Detroit Pistons (13-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (28-7, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Detroit Pistons after Anthony Davis scored 46 points in the Lakers’ 123-113 win over the Pelicans.

The Lakers have gone 13-4 in home games. Los Angeles is 8-4 in games when losing the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers.

The Pistons are 5-13 in road games. Detroit is 3-14 against opponents over .500.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James leads the Lakers with 11.0 assists and scores 25.1 points per game. James has averaged 8.6 rebounds and added 20.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Andre Drummond is averaging 17.5 points, 15.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Pistons. Bruce Brown has averaged four rebounds and added 10.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 110.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 107.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 49.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (shoulder), Alex Caruso: day to day (calf).

Pistons: Markieff Morris: day to day (foot), Blake Griffin: day to day (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees), Reggie Jackson: out (back).