Detroit plays Philadelphia, aims to end home slide

Philadelphia 76ers (21-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (11-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays Philadelphia looking to break its four-game home skid.

The Pistons are 8-17 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.9 percent from deep led by Tony Snell shooting 44.1 percent from 3-point range.

The 76ers have gone 14-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks third in the Eastern Conference giving up just 104.7 points and holding opponents to 45.4 percent shooting.

The 76ers won the last matchup between these two squads 117-111 on Oct. 26. Tobias Harris scored 29 points to help lead Philadelphia to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langston Galloway is second on the Pistons averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and scoring 11.5 points per game while shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the arc. Bruce Brown has averaged 9 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Ben Simmons leads the 76ers averaging 8.2 assists while scoring 14.3 points per game. Harris is shooting 47.6 percent and has averaged 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 108.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 45.4 rebounds, 27 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Derrick Rose: day to day (knee), Blake Griffin: out (illness), Christian Wood: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: day to day (knee), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

76ers: None listed.