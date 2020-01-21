Detroit hosts Sacramento on home skid

Sacramento Kings (15-28, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (16-28, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Sacramento looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Pistons have gone 8-13 at home. Detroit is last in the league recording just 42.2 rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 15.7.

The Kings are 7-15 on the road. Sacramento is 8-26 when giving up more than 100 points.

The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drummond is averaging 17.3 points and 15.7 rebounds for the Pistons. Derrick Rose has averaged 22.8 points and collected 3.1 rebounds while shooting 53.5 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Kings. Buddy Hield has averaged 19.8 points and added 5.3 rebounds while shooting 43.0 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 111 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 111 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder).