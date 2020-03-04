Detroit hosts Oklahoma City on 3-game home skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (37-24, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (20-42, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to break its 3-game home slide with a victory against Oklahoma City.

The Pistons have gone 11-20 at home. Detroit averages 42.1 rebounds per game and is 7-24 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Thunder are 17-11 on the road. Oklahoma City averages 110.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Thunder won 108-101 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Chris Paul led Oklahoma City with 22 points, and Reggie Jackson led Detroit with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Henson is averaging 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Pistons. Langston Galloway has averaged 10.2 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 42.4 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Paul has shot 48.5 percent and is averaging 17.5 points for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 3.7 assists and scored 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 101.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Thon Maker: day to day (ankle), Sekou Doumbouya: day to day (leg), Bruce Brown: day to day (left knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Christian Wood: day to day (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees).

Thunder: Darius Bazley: out (knee), Andre Roberson: out (knee).