Detroit hosts Cleveland following Drummond’s 20-21 performance

Cleveland Cavaliers (12-34, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (17-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers after Andre Drummond’s 20-point, 21-rebound performance in the Pistons’ 121-111 overtime loss to the Nets.

The Pistons are 12-22 against conference opponents. Detroit averages 42.4 rebounds per game and is 5-18 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Cavaliers are 3-8 against opponents in the Central Division. Cleveland is 3-22 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cavaliers won the last matchup between these two teams 115-112 on Jan. 9. Tristan Thompson scored 35 points to help lead Cleveland to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Rose leads the Pistons scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Drummond has averaged 12.4 rebounds and added 13.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kevin Love is averaging 17.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Cedi Osman has averaged 2.3 made 3-pointers and scored 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 113.8 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 107 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.8 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points on 50.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Tony Snell: day to day (illness), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees), Reggie Jackson: day to day (back).

Cavaliers: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (knee), Ante Zizic: out (illness), Brandon Knight: day to day (knee).