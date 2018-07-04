Derrick White continues strong play, Spurs top Hawks 103-81

Things are coming a little easier this summer for Derrick White.

White, the 29th pick in last year’s draft, is off to a fast start in the NBA Summer League. He scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a lopsided 103-81 victory over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-4 point guard, who played in 17 games last season for the Spurs, also had nine assists, six rebounds and two blocks in an impressive all-around performance.

”I am just feeling more comfortable this year,” White said. ”I am learning what works and what I need to do to be successful.”

White continued his solid play from the night before, when he had 22 points and seven rebounds in the Spurs’ 92-76 loss to the Utah Jazz.

White is vying for more playing this season, especially with Kawhi Leonard’s future with the Spurs uncertain.

Young, this year’s No. 5 overall pick, continued to struggle in Utah, finishing with 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting. In two games the former Oklahoma star is just 9 of 36 from the field, including 2 of 16 from 3-point range. Young had three assists and three turnovers.

Young averaged 27.4 points last season for the Sooners.

SPURS 103, HAWKS 81

Jeff Ledbetter had 16 points and three 3-pointers, and Amida Brimah had eight points and 11 rebounds for San Antonio (1-1). The Spurs rested first-round draft pick Lonnie Walker IV.

John Collins had 19 points and first-round pick Omari Spellman had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (0-2).

HEAT 89, LAKERS 74

Derrick Jones Jr. had 21 points and Duncan Robinson added 19 to lead the Heat (1-1). Lakers first-round draft picks Svi Mykhailiuk had 12 points and Moritz Wagner had eight points and five turnovers. Los Angeles is 0-2.

GRIZZLIES 95, JAZZ 92

Wayne Seldon and Kobi Simmons each had 20 points. No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. had 10 points and eight rebounds after a dominating performance the night before when he scored 29 points on eight 3-pointers for Memphis (2-0).

The Jazz (1-1) rested first-round pick Grayson Allen.

WARRIORS 71, KINGS 54

First-round draft pick Jacob Evans had a team-high 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting, adding five rebounds and two steals for the defending NBA champions.

Marvin Bagley III, the No. 2 pick in the draft, was held to seven points on 3-of-16 shooting with seven rebounds for the Kings (1-1). Justin Jackson had 20 points, but the Kings only shot 27.5 percent from the floor.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball