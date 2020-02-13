The best team in the NBA resides in Denver.

We know what you’re thinking. Which way are we going with this.

Well, considering ‘team’ is in italics, you should know that there is a catch.

At 38-17, the Denver Nuggets have the fifth best record in the NBA. Among the league’s best squads, they have the least superstar talent, making their first half the season even more impressive.

Unfortunately, that same lack of firepower looks like it will result in the Nuggets’ early exit from the Western Conference playoffs come April and May.

"This is a great win for the Lakers to win their 2nd time in Denver this year. … LeBron & AD combine for 65 points, 22 rebounds, 16 assists, & a number of great defensive plays. Now, the Lakers are 5 losses clear of the field in the West going into the break." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/qxl6vaIfs6 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 13, 2020

The Nuggets fell in overtime to the Lakers on Wednesday night, yet they were barely mentioned in that clip. And that’s because the Lakers feature LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and Denver features Nikola Jokic.

And superstars earn the headlines – and more often than not, the victories.

In fact, the Lakers superstars are so dynamic that they are compared and contrasted to each other as opposed to the other team’s star players.

"AD is the best player on the Lakers. What he's able to do on both ends of the floor separates himself. LeBron, if it's a big situation he'll play defense, but I think he's left the defense end alone. And I like the fact that AD makes his free throws late" — @WalkerAntoine8 pic.twitter.com/9DdNbgT2UP — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 13, 2020

Interestingly enough, while James and Davis combined for all those numbers, two Nuggets players – Jokic and Jamal Murray – combined for 54 points, 16 assists and 14 rebounds, numbers at least in the same ballpark with the Lakers duo.

The Blue Arrow continued his hot streak.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/6pkA5QE84N — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 13, 2020

But, it didn’t seem to matter.

When Jokic did get a few mentions, it was in the context of playing against LeBron.

Why didn't LeBron go up strong vs Jokic and foul him out? He passed back out. Is it because LeBron is 1-4 from the FT line??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 13, 2020

Even the Denver crowd was getting more attention than its players.

Please explain how so many Laker fans got tickets tonight at Denver, where the Nuggets have been the NBA's best home team over the last two seasons??? Shameful, Denver. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 13, 2020

Seems like a guy whose name is on this list…

Top 3 in NBA history in career box plus/minus… 1. LeBron James (9.1)

2. Michael Jordan (8.1)

3. Nikola Jokic (7.7) — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) February 6, 2020

…would garner more respect for his team.

But the NBA is a superstars league. And if your team doesn’t have one or two high-flying, rim-rocking, MVP-winning, championship-earning, stepback-three shooting superstars, you’re not in the running for a title or any love on social media.

Most games with 10+ assists by a player with a listed height of 7'0" or taller over the last 25 seasons: 56 – Nikola Jokic

47 – all other 7-footers combined pic.twitter.com/paOAuBCNTl — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 11, 2020

Jokic is certainly one of the best players in the NBA.

Just this week, he was winning Western Conference acclaim.

Nikola Jokić had a monster week and now he has an award to go along with it! Congrats to The Joker! pic.twitter.com/mESl9sJXob — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 10, 2020

On the season, he is 7th in the NBA in PER, one spot above LeBron.

That PER also lands him two spots above Joel Embiid – his only real challenger for the title of ‘best center in the NBA’ – and it’s namely due to his passing ability.

Highest assist percentage in a season by a player with a listed height of 7'0" or taller (min. 1,500 minutes): 1️⃣ 37.0 – Nikola Jokic, 2018-19

2️⃣ 34.8 – Jokic, 2019-20*

3️⃣ 29.6 – Jokic, 2017-18

4️⃣ 28.8 – Jokic, 2016-17

5️⃣ 28.7 – Vlade Divac, 2003-04 * through Feb. 11, 2020 pic.twitter.com/5WlkODygfl — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 12, 2020

Jokic averages 6.9 assists, 13th best in the NBA. Embiid averages 3.2.

However, Jokic’s below-the-rim, finesse style of play – although effective – just isn’t always appealing to the eye, meaning he isn’t often mentioned among the game’s current greats.

Nikola Jokic hits the stepback jumper to put the @nuggets ahead for good! pic.twitter.com/fMgJjz7ya1 — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) February 6, 2020

See what we mean?

Two points is two points, but geez.

Furthermore, while the Nuggets have good pieces around their superstars – five players not named Jokic average double-figure points – do they have great pieces?

Jamal Murray, Gary Harris Jr., Will Barton and Paul Millsap are all high-end NBA players, but not the type of cast that will overcome either of the Los Angeles teams in the playoffs, which they will presumably have to do if they hope to make a run to the NBA Finals.

That’s really nasty.

But it doesn’t take away from the fact that Jokic is the Nuggets’ leading scorer at only 20.6 points per game. Second is Murray at 18.9.

For context, Russell Westbrook and James Harden average nearly 63 points per game combined, Davis and James average nearly 52 points combined, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton average a combined 50 points, and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George average right under 50 points combined.

Oh snap is right. The Nuggets need a co-star for their superstar.

Denver’s lack of superstar talent became most evident with this year’s All-Star Game.

Look closely at these rosters. Tell us what you see:

Denver – like Portland (as of today, Phoenix), Dallas, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Atlanta and New Orleans – has only one All-Star selection.

So, why does it matter more for the Nuggets than the rest of those teams?

The updated NBA standings through Wednesday's action. pic.twitter.com/DP4lAl81gJ — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2020

The Nuggets are the only team in the top 10 of the league standings with only one All-Star. The Lakers, Clippers, Jazz, Rockets, Bucks, Raptors, Celtics, Heat and 76ers all have two.

Denver has a star problem.

And until they solve it, don’t expect to see them in the atmosphere of an NBA title.