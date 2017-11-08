Davis powers Pelicans past Pacers 117-112 (Nov 07, 2017)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Anthony Davis had 37 points and 14 rebounds, Demarcus Cousins added 32 points and 13 boards and the New Orleans Pelicans rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 117-112 on Tuesday night.

Davis was 14 for 18 from the field in New Orleans’ third straight win. Darius Miller scored 12 points, and Jameer Nelson had 10.

Myles Turner had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana, which has dropped three in a row. Victor Oladipo had 15 points.

Indiana led 75-61 at halftime, but the Pelicans outscored the Pacers 35-19 in the third quarter.