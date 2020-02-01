Davis and the Lakers take on the Kings

Los Angeles Lakers (36-11, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-30, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Sacramento. He’s ninth in the NBA averaging 26.5 points per game.

The Kings are 13-17 in conference games. Sacramento is 5-14 in games when losing the turnover battle and averages 15 turnovers.

The Lakers are 4-2 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is 21-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 99-97 in the last matchup on Nov. 15. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 29 points, and Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nemanja Bjelica is third on the Kings with 6.5 rebounds and averages 12.3 points. De’Aaron Fox has averaged 22.7 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 51.1 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

James has shot 49.4 percent and is averaging 25.3 points for the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has averaged 1.9 made 3-pointers and scored 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 111.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.4 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 116.7 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.8 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: out (foot).

Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).