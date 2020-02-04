Dallas set to take on division foe Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (25-25, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (31-19, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Dallas for a Southwest Division matchup Wednesday.

The Mavericks are 7-1 against Southwest Division opponents. Dallas is second in the Western Conference scoring 116.3 points while shooting 46.1 percent.

The Grizzlies are 3-5 against Southwest Division teams. Memphis leads the league in inside scoring, averaging 56.4 points in the paint per game this season. Jonas Valanciunas leads them with 11.2 points in the paint per game.

The Mavericks won the last meeting between these two teams 138-122 on Nov. 9. Luka Doncic scored 24 points to help lead Dallas to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristaps Porzingis is shooting 40.7 percent and averaging 17.8 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging three made 3-pointers and 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies averaging 15.2 points and is adding 10.3 rebounds. Dillon Brooks has averaged 2.6 made 3-pointers and scored 21 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 116.1 points, 46.9 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 112.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Seth Curry: day to day (left knee), J.J. Barea: day to day (left ankle), Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Luka Doncic: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Bruno Caboclo: out (knee), Grayson Allen: out (hip).