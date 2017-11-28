Curry, Durant sit out as Kings beat Warriors 110-106 (Nov 27, 2017)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Without Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, the defending NBA champions went cold down the stretch.

The defense didn’t do its part, either.

Bogdan Bogdanovic made a go-ahead bank shot with 12.6 seconds left, lifting the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 110-106 on Monday night with Curry and Durant sitting out injured.

The Kings won for just the second time on the road – first since Oct. 20 at Dallas – and ended an eight-game losing streak on Golden State’s home floor. Klay Thompson missed a 3-point try from the top of the arc with 3.5 seconds left, his fourth straight miss, and Golden State went 0 for 7 from the floor after Thompson’s 3 with 3:11 left.

”Overall our defensive energy just wasn’t there tonight,” coach Steve Kerr said. ”We just didn’t have the juice, we didn’t have the energy that we needed to stop them.”

Thompson finished with 21 points on 7-for-20 shooting with five 3s. Second-year guard Patrick McCaw took Curry’s place in the starting lineup and scored a season-best 16 points with career highs of seven assists and four steals.

Willie Cauley-Stein scored 19 points to lead six Kings in double figures and also had eight rebounds and six assists. George Hill had 16 points and Sacramento led 83-82 heading into the fourth.

”We couldn’t get stops,” McCaw said. ”When you don’t get stops you can’t convert.”

Key Warriors backup Andre Iguodala, who was available with a sore left knee after beginning the day listed as doubtful, scored in double figures for a third straight game with 11 points.

Curry has a bruised right hand and NBA Finals MVP Durant missed his fourth game in the last five because of a sprained left ankle. He played in a loss to the Thunder last Wednesday at his old Oklahoma City stomping grounds, though Kerr said afterward KD should have sat out that one, too.

Reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green was available despite a bruised right foot he said he injured in the first quarter of Saturday’s win against the Pelicans. He had 14 points and eight assists, including a lob to JaVale McGee for an alley-oop dunk late in the third.

The Warriors had beaten Sacramento in 19 of 22 overall at Oracle Arena since a 105-98 defeat on March 27, 2013.

Sacramento had lost the last two in the series after stunning the Warriors 109-106 in overtime Feb. 4 at the Golden 1 Center.

RING FOR BARNES

Former Warrior Matt Barnes chose to receive his championship ring while Golden State faced Sacramento, which released him last season. He went to high school in California’s capital, too.

Barnes signed with Golden State after an injury to Durant last season. He is staying busy away from basketball these days and enjoying time with his two sons, who also received rings Monday.

”It was an amazing opportunity, a tremendous blessing,” Barnes said, honored on the 10-year anniversary of mother Ann’s death from four types of cancer. ”I wasn’t supposed to make it. I was one of those guys who wasn’t supposed to make it in this league.”

CARTER’S DUNK

At age 40, former dunk champion Vince Carter made a spectacular dunk to inspire the Kings bench.

”I thought he was going to go between his legs,” Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said. ”I was like, `Do it, man, do it, we all want to see it.”’

INJURIES

It’s unclear when Durant will return, though Kerr expects Curry to play Wednesday at the Lakers.

”KD it’s just been lingering a little bit,” Kerr said. ”It’s not a huge level of concern. We’ll just take it day by day.”

Kerr didn’t know until after Saturday’s game about Curry’s injury when head of physical performance and sports medicine Chelsea Lane let him know the two-time MVP’s hand had become swollen.

TIP-INS

Kings: Sacramento committed 18 turnovers to 19 assists in a 97-95 loss to the Clippers on Saturday, and Joerger called for his team to be more careful with the ball. This game, the Kings had 13 turnovers.

Warriors: Thompson has 511 career points against the Kings, his most against any opponent. That includes his 52-point performance on Jan. 23, 2015, in which he scored an NBA-record 37 in the third quarter. … McCaw made his first start of the season after getting 20 in his rookie year. … Golden State earned ”Best Model Franchise in Pro Sports” voted by readers of the SportsBusiness Journal/Daily.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Milwaukee on Tuesday night ahead of a four-game road trip.

Warriors: At Lakers on Wednesday night to begin a season-long six-game road trip spanning 10 days.

