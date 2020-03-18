Social Roundup: Here’s a look at what pro athletes are doing with their seasons suspended – March 18
With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to.
Stay-at-Home Challenge: Accepted.
Here’s your friendly reminder to conserve that precious paper, stay inside, and have fun, from Seattle Sounders midfielder Miguel Ibarra.
Doggo trying to get in on the fun! 🤣🤣🤣@Migue10Ibarra | #StayAtHomeChallengepic.twitter.com/9qmonJn3ol
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 17, 2020
Players and teams across the league have joined in – it’s even gone global!
El mediocampista de @HoustonDynamo, @martineztomas34 también se une al reto.🧡#DejaloTodopic.twitter.com/FJVWIY3hKM
— MLS Español (@MLSes) March 18, 2020
Meanwhile, the NBA is having a challenge of its own.
Philadelphia 76s forward Matisse Thybulle is working on his technique.
The #HouseHoopsChallenge continues with @MatisseThybulle going through the indoor circuit 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Isvgs1VgY
— Whistle (@WhistleSports) March 17, 2020
And Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is shattering backboards.
Should someone remind him he’s playing inside?
Kyrie Irving on Vine was legendary. 🤣 (via @kyrieirving)
Who says working out isn’t fun?
We could all use a smile. We give you @JonnyBornstein family fitness 🥰 pic.twitter.com/S5e3fV7zgA
— Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) March 18, 2020
It’s especially fun when dogs are involved.
ᴄᴀɴ ɪ ᴘᴇᴛ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴅᴏɢ?
𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗜 𝗣𝗘𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗗𝗢𝗚?
🐶⚽ @andrewcarleton7 #StayAtHomeChallenge | #IndyForever pic.twitter.com/4cAk0yapvB
— Indy Eleven (@IndyEleven) March 18, 2020
Dancing counts as cardio, right?
Thought dance lessons were over after the wedding… Yes, @DemiLeighNP had us make a #TikTok dance video 👀 😂 pic.twitter.com/s6QhesYSxK
— Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) March 18, 2020
And finger twitching as well?
New video up on YouTube https://t.co/krxAUHKu9r pic.twitter.com/3jOnH3rTfs
— Derrick Pouliot (@lordricky51) March 18, 2020
Once Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham’s NBA career is over, it sounds like he has a promising future as a commentator.
Devonte’ Graham commenting over his old college highlights at Kansas is too much. 😂 (via @dtaegraham)
While Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has a bright future in music.
New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell does, too.
Sweet melodic harmonies from the fingers of @2Fast2Farrell 🎹 #NERevs pic.twitter.com/J8esux0sXk
— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) March 18, 2020
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is not above being made fun of.
best captions on this photo?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qiU06BxJR8
— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 18, 2020
And Cleveland Indians pitchers Michael Clevinger and Zach Plesac want to hear from you.
Me and @ZPlesac are about to start our own short series via Vlog, we need some sanity and also a good name for it……hit me pic.twitter.com/NI48c46tXo
— ❂ Mike 𝕊𝕌ℕ𝕊ℍ𝕀ℕ𝔼 Clevinger ❂ (@Mike_Anthony13) March 18, 2020
P.S. Get involved and there are prizes to be won!
Giving away one of my gloves! Gamed used. i need to retire it. So follow me on instagram and shoot me DM. Instagram: Kingsherriff pic.twitter.com/X89n1NSEDx
— Ryan Sherriff (@KingSherriff) March 18, 2020