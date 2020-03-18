With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to.

Stay-at-Home Challenge: Accepted.

Here’s your friendly reminder to conserve that precious paper, stay inside, and have fun, from Seattle Sounders midfielder Miguel Ibarra.

Players and teams across the league have joined in – it’s even gone global!

Meanwhile, the NBA is having a challenge of its own.

Philadelphia 76s forward Matisse Thybulle is working on his technique.

And Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is shattering backboards.

Should someone remind him he’s playing inside?

Who says working out isn’t fun?

We could all use a smile. We give you @JonnyBornstein family fitness 🥰 pic.twitter.com/S5e3fV7zgA — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) March 18, 2020

It’s especially fun when dogs are involved.

Dancing counts as cardio, right?

Thought dance lessons were over after the wedding… Yes, @DemiLeighNP had us make a #TikTok dance video 👀 😂 pic.twitter.com/s6QhesYSxK — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) March 18, 2020

And finger twitching as well?

Once Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham’s NBA career is over, it sounds like he has a promising future as a commentator.

While Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has a bright future in music.

New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell does, too.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is not above being made fun of.

best captions on this photo?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qiU06BxJR8 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 18, 2020

And Cleveland Indians pitchers Michael Clevinger and Zach Plesac want to hear from you.

Me and @ZPlesac are about to start our own short series via Vlog, we need some sanity and also a good name for it……hit me pic.twitter.com/NI48c46tXo — ❂ Mike 𝕊𝕌ℕ𝕊ℍ𝕀ℕ𝔼 Clevinger ❂ (@Mike_Anthony13) March 18, 2020

P.S. Get involved and there are prizes to be won!