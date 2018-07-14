Consolation play ends NBA Summer League for losers’ bracket

LAS VEGAS (AP) Trips to Las Vegas feel better when they end on a win.

The consolation round of the NBA Summer League gave teams a chance to experience that Friday. They had already been eliminated from the chance to win the tournament championship, but at least some can head to the airport on a high note.

Many of the top performers on the teams who played Friday were already done for the week, sitting out the games so as not to risk injuries.

The winners’ bracket of the tournament resumes with six second-round games Saturday.

Friday’s results:

SUNS 90, SPURS 55

Phoenix blew open the game by outscoring the Spurs 29-9 in the second quarter to finish 4-1.

No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton rested along with second-year forward Josh Jackson. Javonte Green led Phoenix with 20 points. Shaquille Harrison had 13, Davon Reed 11 and Jack Cooley 10.

The Spurs rested first-round pick Lonnie Walker IV and finished 1-4.

KNICKS 102, PELICANS 83

With first-round pick Kevin Knox already done after a strong Summer League, second-round pick Mitchell Robinson finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for the Knicks. Damyean Dotson added 15 points, while New York (2-3) was paced by Daniel Ochefu (22 points) and Tyrius Walker (16).

Second-year guard Frank Ntilikina also was held out.

Garlon Green scored 23 points for the Pelicans (2-3) with Cheick Diallo sitting out after some strong performances.

PACERS 116, NETS 79

CJ Wilcox scored 22 points as the Pacers sent the Nets home winless.

Wilcox made six 3-pointers and Henry Sims added 21 points for the Pacers (2-3), who rested first-round pick Aaron Holiday and TJ Leaf in a game they led by as much as 41 points.

Tyler Davis scored 19 points for Brooklyn (0-5).

MAVERICKS 96, WIZARDS 92

Jalen Jones scored 21 points for the Mavericks (2-3) on the day he was waived.

Josh Adams also scored 21 for Dallas, while Kostas Antetokounmpo finished with 10 on the day he was signed to a two-way contract by the Mavericks.

Thomas Bryant finished with 22 points for the Wizards (1-4).

TIMBERWOLVES 83, NUGGETS 71

Keita Bates-Diop and Josh Gray scored 14 points apiece and Isaiah Cousins had 12 points, six assists and three steals for Minnesota (3-2).

Jared Terrell added 11 points. First-round pick Josh Okogie missed the game with a sprained finger.

Kenrich Williams, the only Denver (3-2) player to score in double figures, had 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Kennedy Meeks added nine points and 11 rebounds.

THUNDER 87, MAGIC 85

Deonte Burton hit a fall-away jumper in the lane as time expired to lift Oklahoma City (3-2).

Burton was 6-of-10 shooting and finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals and Terrance Ferguson added 14 points.

Devon Hall hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and Hamidou Diallo scored 12.

Rodney Purvis led Orlando (2-3) with 20 points and Troy Caupain scored 17. Mo Bamba, picked No. 6 overall by the Magic, did not play.

KINGS 69, WARRIORS 67

Anthony Brown had 17 points and Zach Auguste scored 13 on 6-of-7 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Sacramento (2-3).

Cam Reynolds added 12 points. Kendrick Nunn led Golden State (1-4) with 14 points, Marcus Derrickson scored 13 and Omari Johnson added 11.

HAWKS 97, CLIPPERS 81

Junior Robinson, a 5-foot-5 guard who went undrafted last month out of Mount Saint Mary’s, had 20 points and Robert Johnson scored 18 for Atlanta (3-3).

Alpha Kaba added 14 points and 15 rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. Trae Young, picked fifth overall by the Hawks in last month’s draft, did not play for the second consecutive game.

Jordan Mathews led Los Angeles (2-4) with 18 points and Jaylen Johnson scored 15. First-round picks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson did not play.

