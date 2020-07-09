The College Park SkyHawks, the NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, made history on Thursday by promoting Tori Miller to general manager, making her the first woman in G League history to hold a general manager position.

Tori Miller has been promoted to General Manager of the College Park Skyhawks, the NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. Miller’s promotion makes her the first woman to hold the title of General Manager in the history of the NBA G League. pic.twitter.com/qfKrKH5CQW Article continues below ... — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) July 9, 2020

Miller previously served as assistant GM for the College Park Skyhawks.

In an interview with The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, Miller explained that her dream has always been to rise in the ranks of an NBA front office.

“My drive, though — I wanted it so bad,” Miller said. “I just continued to let that be my driving force. I continued at it. I had a goal, and that was to be a GM, so I just needed to tell myself that I needed to keep on going.”

The Skyhawks announced that Tori Miller has been promoted to GM. She becomes the first woman to be GM in the history of the G League. I wrote about Tori last year and her NBA dreams. https://t.co/gJWCIcgALu — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 9, 2020

Aside from achieving her personal goals, Miller hopes to blaze a trail for other women in the NBA and G League.

“I want to create that path. I want to be the one person where others say, ‘Hey, Tori Miller did it. I want to do it as well.”

Originally from Decatur, Ga., Miller got her start with the team three seasons ago as Manager of Basketball Operations for the Erie BayHawks – this past season was the Skyhawks’ first year in College Park after moving closer to their NBA affilate.

Just Announced: Tori Miller has been promoted to General Manager of the Skyhawks. Miller’s promotion makes her the first woman to hold the title of General Manager in the history of the @NBAGLeague. Details & More @ATLHawks hires and promotions: https://t.co/961sIWQPin pic.twitter.com/Zn5MOJM8U4 — CP Skyhawks (@CPSkyhawks) July 9, 2020

Before returning back to her home state, Miller worked as a Basketball Operations Intern for the Phoenix Suns from 2014-2016.

Her transition in the front office comes with other moves within the franchise.

The former Skyhawks GM Derek Pierce will continue his path within the organization, now overseeing the Hawks’ scouting department as Vice President of Player Personnel.

Former Skyhawks General Manager Derek Pierce will continue as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Hawks. Dwight Lutz was promoted to Senior Director of Basketball Strategy and Analytics, Zac Walsh to Director of Team Operations and Max Horowitz to Senior Data Scientist. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) July 9, 2020

Other women within the professional basketball industry took to Twitter to congratulate Miller on her historic promotion and new position:

The day we can stop saying "the first women to _____" is when we made it. I can't wait for that day. Congratulations, Tori Miller! 👏 https://t.co/1zdTbxoigO — Casey Buscher (@caseybuschertv) July 9, 2020