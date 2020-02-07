Thursday was a monumentous day for one Hollywood basketball team.

Because that team became a little less Hollywood.

"It does hurt the Lakers because the Clippers got Marcus Morris. I think the Clippers are better… Marcus Morris is a 44% 3-point shooter, he can guard the post and he's a dog." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/mQHC0oFSk6 Article continues below ... — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 7, 2020

At the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, the LA Clippers added veteran swingman Marcus Morris, another solid piece to an already outstanding roster.

And with the move – combined with the LA Lakers lack of a move – the Clippers are officially the team to beat in Tinseltown.

"Marcus Morris can shoot and D you up. The Lakers knew he was worth something & it's why they were going after him. Now, the Clippers hurt the Lakers by getting him." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/O6B46HYkC5 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 7, 2020

The Lakers’ perceived advantage over the Clippers is inside. With Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee, the Lakers have more size than LA’s other team.

But is the NBA an inside game?

No, and it hasn’t been since the arrival of Steph Curry.

Morris brings averages of 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds to a Clippers team already stacked with perimeter scorers in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Lou Williams and Landry Shamet. Morris is also shooting a career-high 43.9 percent from three.

"The Clippers just seem to be playing more and more chess to the Lakers checkers. It seems like the Clippers are now the LA team that is tone setting and proactive and the Lakers just keep flailing reactively." — @RealSkipBayless reacts to Clippers getting Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/0kqxck5039 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 7, 2020

Now, while the Lakers’ perceived advantage is inside the paint, the stats say otherwise.

The trio of Davis, Howard and McGee have scored 60 total points in two losses to the Clippers this season. The Clippers also out-rebounded the Lakers in both games: 50-42 in the first matchup and 34-32 in the second.

In addition, Leonard has outscored James, 65-41, in the two games combined.

Seems like the Clippers are winning the ‘Battle for LA’ from all angles.

"How bout those Clippers?! The Clippers out-Laker'd the Lakers again. They went out and scooped Marcus Morris right out from under the Lakers."@RealSkipBayless rocking his city edition Clipper jersey with 'Bayless' on the back 😤 pic.twitter.com/21zZRaGlm4 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 7, 2020

So, what can the Lakers do to turn the tide?

Well, potentially trading Kyle Kuzma – who is having the worst season of his young career – could have been the first step.

During his rookie season, Kuzma averaged 16.1 points on 45 percent shooting in 31.2 minutes. Last year, he upped it to 18.6 points on 45.6 percent shooting in 33.1 minutes per night.

This season, he’s averaging career-lows in points, rebounds, assists, field goal percentage and minutes.

"Will the real Kyle Kuzma please stand up? Or is he already standing?Kuzma is going to have to figure out can he play on both ends on the court with the requisite maturity and intensity that is going to be needed to be in a playoff rotation." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/3XoajPUhY7 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 7, 2020

In his defense, Kuzma did not play alongside James or Davis during his rookie season, and was the second option to James last season.

This year, he’s been surpassed by Davis in terms of the hierarchy.

"They always have LeBron or Anthony Davis on the floor w/ Kuzma. … Kyle Kuzma was on bad teams & was allowed to chuck up a bunch of shots. Now, he's being asked to be more of a selective shooter, a spot-up 3-pointer. Right now, that's not his game." — @SIChrisMannix pic.twitter.com/s1N7S1FUrm — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 7, 2020

However, despite his underwhelming season so far, the Lakers were unwilling to part ways with Kuzma in order to acquire Morris, which shows that the purple and gold still value their young, blonde scorer.

Knicks are in significant talks to move Marcus Morris to the Clippers for Moe Harkless and other assets, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Lakers have informed Knicks that Kyle Kuzma has been removed from discussions, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

It might have been the right move for the Lakers. But in not making the move, the Clippers were able to take a step forward.

Catch 22.

Now, we’ll see if the Lakers can catch up to LA’s second team.