Cleveland takes home win streak into matchup with Indiana

Indiana Pacers (35-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (17-42, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Indiana trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Cavaliers are 4-8 against division opponents. Cleveland ranks sixth in the NBA with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 4.0 offensive boards.

The Pacers are 6-6 against the rest of their division. Indiana has a 35-15 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Pacers defeated the Cavaliers 102-95 in their last matchup on Nov. 1. Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 25 points, and Kevin Love paced Cleveland scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is averaging 17.2 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Collin Sexton has averaged 22.5 points and collected 2.2 rebounds while shooting 46.0 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Domantas Sabonis has shot 54 percent and is averaging 18.4 points for the Pacers. Brogdon has averaged 6.4 assists and scored 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 112.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dante Exum: out (ankle), Alfonzo McKinnie: out (foot), Andre Drummond: out (calf).

Pacers: Edmond Sumner: day to day (hip), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee).