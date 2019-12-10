Cleveland hosts Houston, aims to stop home slide

Houston Rockets (15-8, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (5-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to stop its five-game home losing streak with a win over Houston.

The Cavaliers have gone 3-9 in home games. Cleveland has a 3-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rockets are 6-5 on the road. Houston is third in the NBA with 48.5 rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 14.8.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers with 2.8 assists and scores 10.9 points per game. Tristan Thompson has averaged 9.1 rebounds and added 11.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

James Harden leads the Rockets averaging 38 points and is adding 6.0 rebounds. Russell Westbrook has averaged 8.2 assists and scored 24 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 122.9 points, 50.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, nine steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 99.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 51.6 percent shooting.

Cavaliers Injuries: None listed.

Rockets Injuries: Austin Rivers: out (illnes), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Tyson Chandler: out (illness), Nene: out (abductor).