Cleveland faces Minnesota, seeks to break 3-game skid

Minnesota Timberwolves (13-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland comes into the matchup with Minnesota as losers of three straight games.

The Cavaliers are 6-12 on their home court. Cleveland averages 44.2 rebounds per game and is 2-12 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The Timberwolves have gone 8-10 away from home. Minnesota averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 4-10 when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The Cavaliers won the last matchup between these two squads 94-88 on Dec. 28. Collin Sexton scored 18 points to help lead Cleveland to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sexton leads the Cavaliers scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Tristan Thompson has averaged 11.3 rebounds and added 10.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Robert Covington has averaged 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Gorgui Dieng is shooting 43.5 percent and has averaged 12 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 107.6 points, 45.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 104.4 points, 47.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 43.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (personal), Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (left knee), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (illness), Noah Vonleh: day to day (glute), Jeff Teague: day to day (knee), Jake Layman: out (toe), Treveon Graham: day to day (illness).